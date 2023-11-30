Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar, Ram Charan, Upasana cast their votes in Telangana Elections 2023

Polling for the Telangana Assembly elections began on Thursday morning across all 119 assembly constituencies. Voting started at 7 a.m. and will end at 6 p.m. Several prominent figures cast their votes in the Telangana assembly elections, including Nagarjuna, his wife Amala, and Allu Sneha Reddy. Nani, actor Naga Chaitanya, and Sekhar Kammula were also spotted at different polling booths in Hyderabad, exercising their voting rights.

Superstar Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar were seen casting their votes in the elections today as well. Mahesh Babu, the Guntur Kaaram actor, was seen wearing a dark blue shirt paired with blue denim jeans as he cast his vote.

Check out the photos of Mahesh Babu at the polling booth below

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar tweeted about their voting experience, captioning the tweet, "Cast your vote! We just did! #VotingMatters".

Check out Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’sTweets below

Recently, Ram Charan, accompanied by his wife Upasana Konidela, was spotted at the polling booth casting their votes for the Telangana Assembly elections. The actor, dressed in a dapper white shirt and black pants, drew media attention, with reporters eager to capture pictures of the couple.

Check out the video of Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela at the polling booth below

The comedy king Brahmanandam along with his son Goutham was also seen at the voting booth.

Check out the photos of Brahmanandam at the polling booth below

A video of Telugu celebrities casting their votes went viral on social media. Actors Nikhil Siddhartha, directors Maruthi and Harish Shankar, producer Allu Aravind, actors Allari Naresh, Ravi Teja, and Gopichand, director Meher Ramesh, actor Manchu Manoj, Rapo Ram Pothineni, Vishwaksen, Suma and Vijay Deverakonda were all spotted casting their votes in the Telangana Assembly elections at different polling booths in Hyderabad. The elections began on Thursday morning across all 119 assembly constituencies.

Check out the video of Nikhil Siddhartha, Harish Shankar, Allu Aravind, Ravi Teja, and Gopichand, Manchu Manoj, Ram Pothineni, Vishwaksen, and Vijay Deverakonda

Upcoming projects of Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu

Ram Charan's next film, Game Changer, is an action drama set against the backdrop of contemporary politics. He will portray an IAS officer in the film, which also stars Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Sunil, Jayaram, and Anjali. S. Shankar directs the film, while Karthik Subbaraj pens the script.

Ram Charan will reportedly collaborate with Buchi Babu Sena on a film tentatively titled RC16. Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings, and Vriddhi Cinemas will jointly produce the film.

Mahesh Babu's next film is the highly anticipated Guntur Kaaram, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The star-studded cast also includes Prakash Raj, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, and Ramya Krishna. Mahesh Babu's next film is in talks with SS Rajamouli for a potential collaboration. Fans are eagerly awaiting an official announcement about this highly anticipated project.

