Mahesh Babu & Namrata Shirodkar’s kids tell her to wear mask for an ‘innocent sneeze’; Here's how she reacted

Though Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu is not an avid social media user, his wife and former Miss India and actress, Namrata Shirodkar often shares photos of her kids and her whereabouts on social media. These posts never fail to entertain us and we do love to get a sneak peek into the lives of celebrities. Now, she shared a photo with her children on social media and narrated a funny yet meaningful incident.

Sharing the photo, she wrote on Instagram that her ‘Uno gang’ (her kids Sitara and Gautam Ghattamaneni) asked her to cover her face after she innocently sneezed. She added that she was following what they say because it was her daughter’s birthday week. Sharing the photo, she wrote on Instagram, “Talk about awareness!! It’s on another level!! After a simple innocent sneeze was told by my uno gang to cover up lockdown trivia #gamenights #coronaeffect #birthdayweek so I’m being kind and doing as asked”.

See her post here:

This post is not only witty but also gives out a message, that one has to be careful at this time of crisis no matter who the person is. Of late, she has been sharing several photos and how their family is handling the pandemic situation. Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu will be next seen Parasuram directorial Sarkaru Vaari Paata bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. After that, he will be collaborating with SS Rajamouli.

