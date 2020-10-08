Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar take part in the birthday bash of Sudheer Babu’s wife Priyadarshini

Mahesh Babu's sister Priyadarshini turned 40 yesterday and the Ghattameneni family, along with Priyadarshini's husband Sudheer Babu joined together to celebrate it.

On the birthday of Mahesh Babu’s sister Priyadarshini, the Ghattamaneni family joined together and had a blast. Photos from the event were shared by Namrata on her Instagram space and they started going viral as soon as they came up online. In the photos, one can see Krishna, Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar, Sudheer Babu and Priyadarshini having a whale of a time celebrating the birthday. Priyadarshini can be seen cutting her birthday cake while grinning ear to ear.

Sharing the photos, Namrata wrote, “Happy birthday to our youngest rockstar of our Family !! Our sweetest little bullikaan enters the big league we love you as much and always !! Stay blessed welcome to the 40s” Sudheer Babu, who also shared the photos, wrote @isudheerbabu It's that date ... love of my life was born. Happy Birthday Priya”. Mahesh Babu’s kids Sitara and Gautham were also seen in the photos, having fun with their family.

See the photos here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu will be next seen in Parasuram directorial Sarkaru Vaari Paatta. While the makers are yet to announce the rest of the crew members, it is rumoured that the film will have Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady. On the other hand, Sudheer Babu was last seen in the action film V, where he shared the screen space with Nani. The film had a direct release on OTT platforms.

Credits :Instagram

