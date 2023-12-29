Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar with kids Gautam-Sitara jet off to Dubai for New Year vacation; Watch

Celebrities are leaving for their New Year getaway with only days left for 2024 to begin. Many celebrities have planned vacations with their loved ones and are seen heading towards their respective destinations. Several photographs and videos of celebrities jetting off to unknown destinations have been circulated online.

Recently, Mahesh Babu was photographed with his wife Namrata Shirodkar, and their two children, Sitara and Gautam Ghattamaneni. The famous and most loved family was spotted at the Hyderabad airport, looking happy as they went off for their vacation.

Reportedly, the Guntur Kaaram actor will shoot a commercial in Dubai. After the ad shoot, the Srimanthudu actor is on holiday with his family in Dubai. Currently, photos and videos of Mahesh Babu and his family, from the airport are making the rounds on social media. Following the commercial shoot, the actor will spend time with his family in Dubai, where he is expected to celebrate the New Year.

Check out the video of Mahesh Babu and his family as they jet off on a vacation

For his travel look, Mahesh Babu sported a cool blue and white checked shirt paired with denim. He accessorized with stylish spectacles and a cap. His wife, Namrata, kept it chic in a white t-shirt layered under a pink blazer. She added a touch of glamor with stylish sunglasses and carried a bag. Sitara and Gautam opted for casual outfits. The entire family was seen conversing and exchanging smiles as they entered the airport.

Namrata Shirodkar shared a picture on her Instagram story featuring Mahesh Babu walking alongside their children, Sitara and Gautam. The photo was captioned as, "Let's go bring in the new year!"

Check out the Instagram story shared by Namrata Shirodkar below

Upcoming projects of Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu's next film will be Guntur Kaaram, which will star the superstar in the lead role alongside Sreeleela and Meenakshii Chaudhary as the female leads.

Trivikram Srinivas is directing the film, which is his third collaboration with the actor after Athadu and Khaleja, making it all the more significant. It is believed to be a total masala film, with music composed by S Thaman. The film is set to be released in theatres on January 12, 2024, coinciding with Sankranti.

