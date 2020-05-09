Mahesh Babu to officially announce his next film on THIS date? Find out

The official announcement of Mahesh Babu's next film will be made by the actor on a special occasion.

Tollywood megastar Mahesh Babu took a break from movies for about three months after his recent flick Sarileru Neekevvaru hit the big screens. At a time when we were all anticipating the actor to announce his next film, the lockdown was imposed, and Mahesh Babu started involving in relief and awareness works. Recently, it was reported that Mahesh Babu will be teaming up with Geetha Govindam director Parusuram for his next. It was also revealed that he will be teaming with SS Rajamouli too.

Now, the buzz is that the actor will announce on May 31st, about his next film. As it’s the birth anniversary of his father and Superstar Krishna’s birthday on 31st, he has apparently selected that date to make the announcement about his next film. This has come as an exciting piece of news to the fans of the actor, for they haven’t heard anything about cinema from the actor for a while now. If reports turn out to be true, this announcement from Mahesh Babu will break the quarantine blues of his fans.

Mahesh Babu was last seen in super hit action drama Sarileru Neekevvaru. The Anil Ravipudi directorial also had Rashmika Mandanna for female lead and Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Satya Dev, Rajendra Prasad, Jayaprakash Reddy were seen playing key roles. The film turned out to be a huge hit in the worldwide box office, even though it had a clash with yet another megahit film of Allu Arjun, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.

Credits :123Telugu

