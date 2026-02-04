Mahesh Babu on films that changed him: "Pokiri changed everything, made me a star; Experiencing the same with Varanasi"

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's Varanasi is one the highly anticipated films of Indian cinema. The makers had recently announced that the film will release on April 7, 2027, coinciding with Ugadi next year and unveiled a new look. Now, the main leads of Varanasi, Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas sat for an interview with Collider and spoke at length about the film.



Mahesh Babu on films that changed him



When asked which films changed him as an actor, Mahesh Babu said, "So the film that changed me is this (referring to Varanasi). Before that there were lot of films. Every film changes you. So the film which changed me - Pokiri was one film. I mean that was... It made me a star. So obviously that changed me. This was in 2006 and that film was a huge hit!"

The actor further said, "It changed so much for me that I literally got confused and didn't know what to do. Its because you go to a phase where like the expectations of the audiences are so high that you literally go into a space where you don't know what to do next. So that happened to me." He ended the answer by praising his new experience of Varanasi. The Nandi Award-winning actor quipped, "Every film changes your mindset, but nothing like what I am experiencing right now with this film. I mean its something else."

More about Varanasi



Varanasi is an upcoming epic adventure drama film starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film features the superstar as a globe-trotting, time-traveling adventurer named Rudra, who was introduced through a concept video featuring extensive CGI visuals.

Reports also suggest that Mahesh will portray the role of Lord Rama from Hindu mythology as part of the film’s time-traveling elements. The makers unveiled the first-look posters of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Priyanka will play the role of a femme fatale named Mandakini, while Prithviraj will portray the main antagonist, Kumbha. While more details about the Salaar actor’s character are kept under wraps, he will be seen as a vicious supervillain, with the first look having him in a futuristic wheelchair. While the main cast has been announced, the makers have yet to reveal the names of the supporting actors who will appear in Varanasi.

ALSO READ: Varanasi Release Date Update: SS Rajamouli’s film with Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, Prithviraj to be out on April 7, 2027