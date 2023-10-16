Mahesh Babu on his professional setbacks: 'When a film doesn’t do well, you’re left with a sinking feeling'

Mahesh Babu is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors in Tollywood at present. Over the years, the actor has made a name for himself, portraying varying roles in a variety of different genres. But as in the case of any actor, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor has had his fair share of professional setbacks as well.

Mahesh Babu reveals he is left with a sinking feeling when a film doesn’t do well

In a recent interview with Hello India Magazine, Mahesh Babu revealed his process for dealing with professional setbacks. The actor said that when a film doesn’t do well, it leaves him with a sinking feeling. He also added that there are a lot of people who work for a film to become a reality, and hence there are a lot of expectations as well.

The Maharshi actor further added that in case a film doesn’t do well, he takes the full responsibility as he is the face of the film. He said: “I believe that if I hadn’t green-lighted the project, it wouldn’t have happened.” He concluded by saying that such a thought process helps him to move on and focus on his next film.

Mahesh Babu on the professional front

Mahesh Babu was last seen in the 2022 action drama film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, helmed by Parasuram. The film featured an ensemble cast including Keerthy Suresh, Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, Nadhiya Moidu, and many more. The film received positive reviews from fans and critics.

Up next, the actor will be seen in Trivikram Srinivas’s upcoming film Guntur Kaaram. The film features Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, and many more as well. The music for the film is composed by Thaman S, while the cinematography department is handled by Manoj Paramahamsa and PS. Vinod. The film is all set for release on 12th january, next year. Apart from that, the actor will also be featuring in SS Rajamouli’s next, temporarily titled SSMB29.

ALSO READ: Photos: Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar go the regal way, proving they are the OG power couple