Mahesh Babu once promised Vamshi Padipally he'd do whatever it takes for Maharshi to win National Award

Vamshi Paidpally and Mahesh Babu's Maharshi bagged the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment Award and the Best Choreography Award at the 67th National Film Awards.

Mahesh Babu and Vamshi Padipally’s Maharshi bagged two National Awards on Monday. At the 67th National Film Awards ceremony, the Vamshi Paidpally directorial bagged the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment Award and the Best Choreography Award. Now, Vamshi has shared a WhatsApp screenshot of his chat with Mahesh Babu, where the latter has promised to do whatever it takes for Maharshi to win National Award.

In the screen shot, one can see Mahesh Babu congratulating the director after his film Oopiri won the Filmfare Award and stating that he would win National Award next. As Vamshi thanked him for his wishes, Mahesh Babu promised that he would do anything he wants for Maharshi to reach the next level. Well, it looks like the duo had worked hard right from the beginning and the National Award is a huge acknowledgment for their hard work.

#NationalFilmAwards2019.. @urstrulyMahesh Sir... Your faith and trust in #Maharshi made it what it is today..sharing a screen grab which reflects your faith in #Maharshi way back in 2017 when I won my Filmfare for "Oopiri"... All your words came true..Thank You Sir.. pic.twitter.com/ZR3zMMXDed — Vamshi Paidipally (@directorvamshi) March 23, 2021

This morning, Mahesh Babu expressed his gratitude to the jury. He wrote, “Honoured and humbled to have received this prestigious recognition!! #Maharshi will always remain special. Proud of @directorvamshi for bringing a socially relevant story to light. Big thank you to the jury, the entire team of Maharshi and our audience”. Maharshi had Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and it is one of the most loved Tollywood films. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu will be next seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata with Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady.

