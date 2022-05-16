Mahesh Babu oozes charm in casual look at the success celebrations of Sarkaru Vaari Paata; See PICS

Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which was released in theatres on May 12, did well during its first weekend at the Indian box office by reaching almost the 100 crore club. Fans loved the movie and called it a pure superstar show. Today, the makers hosted a grand success meet in Kurnool to celebrate it with fans for making it a blockbuster success. Mahesh Babu also attended the event and looked charming as ever.

Mahesh Babu made a grand entry at the event with fans whistling and screaming with joy. The actor wore a maroon shirt and paired it up with basic blue jeans. He flaunted his charismatic smile and looked handsome as always. Mahesh Babu is the definition of good looks and these pics from the success celebrations are proof of it.

Take a look at pics here:

The event is titled Ma Ma Mass, going after the blockbuster song Ma Ma Mahesh by Mahesh Babu from the film. It is currently the most trending song in Telugu. The makers are planning to add a new song to the SVP album. Murari Bava, a duet song, was filmed by Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh but was edited from the film.

Featuring National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh as the female lead alongside Mahesh Babu, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is directed by Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame. The film is jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus banners.

