Mahesh Babu oozes charm in comfy sweatshirt as he attends event with wife Namrata Shirodkar; VIDEO

Mahesh Babu is one of the biggest superstars in the South. He is also a great human being and often takes part in philanthropic activities. On Monday morning, the actor attended an event and won hearts with his appearance. The superstar was accompanied by his wife Namrata Shirodkar at the event.

Mahesh Babu was clicked at a philanthropic event in Hyderabad. The actor flaunted a million-dollar smile and it will surely drive away your Monday blues. He opted for a stylish casual yet comfy attire in a maroon-colored sweatshirt and jeans. However, it's his new hairstyle that has caught everyone's attention.

The superstar was clicked with his wife Namrata Shirodkar, who looked beautiful in a traditional outfit. She wore a cream-colored ethnic anarkali dress with a jacket on it.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata attend an event together in Hyderabad

A few days ago, Mahesh Babu sent the Internet into a meltdown after he posted photos of his new hot look. The Maharshi actor flaunted his handsome features and new curly hairstyle. According to reports, this latest look is for his upcoming film Guntur Kaaram.

Upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu is busy working on his upcoming film Guntur Kaaram with Trivikram Srinivas. The film marks the reunion of the actor and director after a decade. They are known for delivering hit films like Athadu and Khaleja. After a long while due to several issues, the shoot has currently resumed in Hyderabad.

There have been quite many rumors about the film, from script changes to creative differences and more. According to reports, Pooja Hegde has backed out of the film and Meenakshi Chaudhary has replaced her. Sreeleela is reportedly the first female lead of the film. It is said that S Thaman has also walked out as music director from the film. However, an official confirmation regarding these is awaited. The film is scheduled to release on January 12, 2024, on the occasion of Sankranthi.

