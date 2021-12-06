Mahesh Babu opens up about his bond with Sitara on Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu; Jr NTR says 'I'm jealous'
Jr NTR asked Mahesh about his daughter Sitara, to which Mahesh answered, "We share different bonds in every other phase. From 1-3 years, it is a different kind of bond, then from 3-5, it is different. Each passing year, the kind of relationship keeps changing. A father needs upgradation, each time."
To this, Jr NTR said, "I feel jealous of people who have a girl child." Quick enough Mahesh said spontaneously said, "You can have one," to which everyone on the set burst out laughing. "It is really special to be a father, be it a girl child, or a boy," Jr NTR agreed but still said that he always wanted to have a daughter.
Mahesh Babu also spoke about his produced movie Major starring Adivi Sesh, “Sesh has done a superb job. Hats off to him. Whatever the rushes I’ve seen, I feel proud of Sesh. I’m waiting eagerly for the film."
