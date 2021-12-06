Mahesh Babu opens up about his bond with Sitara on Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu; Jr NTR says 'I'm jealous'

The much-awaited eposide of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu featuring superstar Mahesh Babu as a guest is finally out. Mahesh Babu makes a cool appearance and looks super happy gracing Jr NTR's show. As the show went on, the duo was seen having conversations about their movies, work, music, and many other interesting topics. However, their conversation about Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara caught the attention.

Jr NTR asked Mahesh about his daughter Sitara, to which Mahesh answered, "We share different bonds in every other phase. From 1-3 years, it is a different kind of bond, then from 3-5, it is different. Each passing year, the kind of relationship keeps changing. A father needs upgradation, each time."

To this, Jr NTR said, "I feel jealous of people who have a girl child." Quick enough Mahesh said spontaneously said, "You can have one," to which everyone on the set burst out laughing. "It is really special to be a father, be it a girl child, or a boy," Jr NTR agreed but still said that he always wanted to have a daughter.

Mahesh Babu also spoke about his produced movie Major starring Adivi Sesh, “Sesh has done a superb job. Hats off to him. Whatever the rushes I’ve seen, I feel proud of Sesh. I’m waiting eagerly for the film."

