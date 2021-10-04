Mahesh Babu opens up on his flop films and mistakes that have helped him evolve

Superstar Mahesh Babu has witnessed a lot of ups and downs in his career. The road to success has not been an easy one for the Maharshi actor. However, he has learnt from his mistakes and evolved better. In a recent interview, Mahesh Babu opened up on his flop films and how he needs to be even more careful now.

"If a film doesn’t do well, it hurts. I’ve had a good phase in the recent past, but it was inconsistent earlier. There were experimental films that didn’t work, like Spider. You get carried away, but not looking back puts many people at risk, which is unfair. It’s not just me (involved in a film), but distributors, exhibitors and others. Now the stakes are so high and budgets have risen, upwards of `200 crore."

Talking about his successful career and the challenges to maintain that status, Mahesh Babu said, "I have been blessed with an amazing career, but it is a challenge to maintain this status as expectations increase with each film. I select my scripts (on my own) and have been doing so since the beginning of my career. As a policy, I don’t discuss the films I sign even with my wife. I’ve made mistakes that have helped me evolve."

