Mahesh Babu pays respects to his mother Indira Devi on the 11th day of her demise

A few days ago, after all the cremation rituals, Mahesh Babu also went to Haridwar to immerse his late mom's ashes in Ganga. A few pics of the actor as he performed rituals surfaced on social media. Mahesh Babu's mother, Indira Devi, passed away on September 28 at a private hospital in Hyderabad. She was cremated the same day at Mahaprasanthanam.

Days after the demise of his mother Indira Devi, actor Mahesh Babu today paid respects to her on the occasion of 11th day of demise. The actor, his father Krishna along with his family offered prayers to Indira Devi. Celebs like Dil Raju and Balakrishna attended the ceremony and offered their respects as well.

Many superstars from the South industry including Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh, Adivi Sesh, Sukumar, Allu Aravind, Nagarjuna, and many more arrived at the funeral to pay their last respect. Indira Devi is survived by her husband Krishna and children Mahesh Babu, Padmavathi, Manjula and Priyadarshini. Her elder son Ramesh Babu died in January this year.

On Wednesday afternoon, Mahesh Babu performed his mom's final rituals and bid his goodbye with a heart-touching post dedicated to her on social media. Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram story and dropped a heart-touching post dedicated to his mother Indira Devi, who passed away today. He shared a black and white pic of his mom and captioned it with red hearts. The actor shared a great bond with his mother and is heartbroken by this huge loss.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu is presently working on director Trivikram Srinivas' SSMB28. This much-awaited drama went to the floors recently and the first schedule of the film has already been wrapped up. Next, the second schedule will commence after Dussehra, and will also have the female lead, Pooja Hegde, on board.