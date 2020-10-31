Mahesh Babu pays tribute to Sean Connery; Says 'he set the bar high with his portrayal of James Bond'

  1. Home
Telugu actor Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram account to pay tribute to the legendary Hollywood actor Sean Connery, as the James Bond actor passed away at the age of 90.
The Telugu star Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram to share a heartfelt post about the late actor Sean Connery. The popular actor from the southern film industry Mahesh Babu wrote in his Instagram post, "He set the bar high with his portrayal of #JamesBond. A legend on and off-screen. RIP Sir #SeanConnery. Thank you for all your films." The Bharat Ane Nenu actor also shared a picture of the late actor who was known for essaying the James Bond character.

As per news reports, the late star from Hollywood Sean Connery, passed away today at the age of 90. The actor's family also issued a statement about the actor's demise. The iconic Hollywood actor was born in Edinburgh on August 25, 1930 as Thomas Sean Connery. The actor featured in the following James Bond flicks are Dr. No, From Russia with Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice, Diamonds Are Forever, and Never Say Never Again.

Many Bollywood actors also took to their respective social media handles to pay their tribute to the late actor. Actors like Kareena Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Vicky Kaushal and Sophie Chowdry shared heartfelt messages on their respective Instagram stories for the late actor Sean Connery. Now, the Telugu actor Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram account to pay tribute to the legendary Hollywood actor Sean Connery, as the James Bond actor passed away at the age of 90.

Credits :Mahesh Babu's Instagram, Getty Images

