Mahesh Babu pens a note for 'two incredible women'; Namrata Shirodkar travels back in time on Mother's Day

Mother’s Day 2024 is here and it is time to acknowledge and celebrate the unrecognized superheroes in our lives. While every day should be Mother’s Day, May 12th marks the date on which everyone takes a moment or two to reflect upon the importance of mothers in everyday life. Superstar Mahesh Babu also took to social media and wished his mom.

Giving us a glimpse into their Mother’s Day celebrations, the Ghattamaneni family shared a series of posts, highlighting the important women in their life.

Mahesh Babu celebrates the two incredible women in his life

Tollywood actor and Superstar Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram to share a lovely collage of his mother Indira Devi and his wife, Namrata Shirodkar. In his caption under the post, he wrote, “Celebrating the two incredible women who have shaped my life with love, strength and humility… Also wishing a Happy mother’s day to all the wonderful mothers out there! (heart emoji)”

Mahesh’s wife Namrata commented on the post: “Love you love you my love and thankyou for being you.”

Sitara Ghattamaneni wishes her mom a Happy Mother’s Day

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Sitara Ghattamaneni shared a video on her Instagram, wishing her mom Namrata Shirodkar a happy Mother’s Day in an adorable way. She wrote, “I love you Amma!! A little more than yesterday, and a little more tomorrow… Thank you for being you happy Mother’s Day!”

Namrata commented under the post, “Love you my little sunshine (heart emojis)”

Namrata Shirodkar’s heartfelt Mother’s Day wish

Namrata traveled back in time as she shared a throwback picture remembering a memory of her mother Vanita Shirodkar with a baby Gautam Ghattamaneni.

“You are always in my heart maa Happy Mother’s Day” the former model and actress wrote in her caption.

Gautam Ghattamaneni shares adorable family PIC for Mother’s Day

Gautam Ghattamaneni, who is currently in New York for his higher studies wished his mom Namrata Shirodkar a Happy Mother’s Day with a lovely photo from their holiday. “Love you Amma (heart emojis) Happy Mother’s Day,” he wrote in his caption.

Namrata commented under the post, “I love you my son and you mean the world to me”.

Pinkvilla wishes all moms a very Happy Mother’s Day!

ALSO READ: Then vs Now: Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s daughter Sitara’s childhood photo is cuteness alert