Mahesh Babu pens an adorable note for daughter Sitara on her 9th birthday; Says 'you light up my world'

Mahesh Babu is not just a great actor but also an loving husband and doting father. It is a well known fact that he absolutely adores his children Gautam and Sitara and also has a soft spot for Sitara. The little munchkin is the apple of Mahesh Babu’s eyes and Sitara also makes sure she gets the most attention and today is the best day for that as she is celebrating her ninth birthday. As Sitara turns nine years old today, Mahesh Babu showered love on his daughter and it is the cutest thing on internet.

Sitara Ghattamaneni became nine years old and Mahesh Babu could not believe she turned nine years old so quickly. On the occasion of Sitara’s birthday, the actor shared an adorable photo of her and also penned a heartwarming note, which says, "Happy birthday, my little one!! Always lighting up my world. Happy 9! Love you more than you can imagine! @sitaraghattamaneni.” Sitara looks beautiful in the yellow and black dress as she poses with ballons and her bright smile in the photo. Take a look at the post here:

Sitara is extremely talented and is one of the most popular star kids in Tollywood. She has her own YouTube channel called Aadya & Sitara which she runs with her best friend Aadya Paidipally, who is Vamshi Paidipally’s daughter. Another interesting and lesser known fact about Sitara is, she lent her voice for Elsa in the Telugu version of Frozen 2.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is shooting for Sarkaru Vaari Paata, co-starring Keerthy Suresh. He also has recently signed a new venture with director Trivikram Srinivas, tentatively titled as SSMB28.