Mahesh Babu pens an emotional note as he remembers late dad Krishna: Will carry your legacy

Mahesh Babu, who lost his dad Krishna this month, took to social media and penned an emotional note. He shared a golden throwback black and white pic of Krishna. Calling him 'my superstar', the actor penned his heart out as he bid goodbye and promised to carry the great legacy forward.

Mahesh Babu took to Instagram and shared a pic of Krishna from his young days with a heartfelt note. He wrote, "Your life was celebrated… your passing is being celebrated even more... Such is your greatness. You lived your life fearlessly… daring and dashing was your nature. My inspiration… my courage… and all that I looked up to and all that really mattered are gone just like that. But strangely, I feel this strength in me which I never really felt before... Now I’m fearless... Your light will shine in me forever... I will carry your legacy forward… I will make you even more proud… Love you Nanna.. My Superstar."