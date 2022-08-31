Mahesh Babu pens a birthday note for his 16-year-old son Gautam: 'I'm always there when you need me'

Superstar Mahesh Babu loves to spend time with his family whenever he gets a breather from work. He was recently on a long trip across the world with his wife Namrata Shirodkar, and the kids Gautam, and Sitara. Today, his son has turned 16 and marking his special day, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor penned a special post for his firstborn on Twitter.

Sharing a picture of Gautam, he wrote, "Happy 16 my young man!! You make me proud each day and I can't wait to see you grow into your best self!! All my love and blessings as you journey through this new phase! Remember...I'm always there when you need me! Love you my son.. more than you can imagine."

Mahesh Babu's better half and former beauty queen Namrata Shirodkar also penned on social media, "To my dearest son, never forget how much I love you!! As you grow older, you will face many challenges...just do your best!! Life isn't just about waiting for the storm to pass, it's all about learning how to dance in the rain! Find something to be grateful for each day.. Live, laugh, love.. chase your dreams.. remember to be awesome.. I'm always with you...Happy birthday my Jibil.. Love you more than you know."

Talking exclusively to Pinkvilla, Mahesh Babu was asked about how his kids react to his popularity, to which the superstar replied, "They don’t really react...they are aware about it but are extremely grounded and are being brought up like regular families with kids. Namrata has a few rules in place so luckily that bit is taken care of."