Mahesh Babu pens birthday wish for wife Namrata: 'Thank you for putting things in perspective'

Their son Gautam also penned on the micro-blogging site, "Happy birthday Amma!! Missing you already @namratashirodkar." Reacting to this, Namrata Shirodkar commented, "Love you so so much." On the other hand, their little princess Sitara shared a video of her precious moments with mommy dear on her Instagram handle, "Happy birthday Amma You're my northern star, my rock & my best friend. I hope this birthday is just as incredible as you are. Love you, always and forever!" The birthday star reacted to the post with the following words, "Love you so so much."

Superstar Mahesh Babu loves to show affection toward his family whenever he gets a chance. Celebrating his better half Namrata Shirodkar's 51st birthday today on the 22nd January 2023, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata star took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Happy birthday NSG! Thank you for putting things in perspective... for lifting me up and for being you always! @namratashirodkar." His birthday wish also included a stunning picture of the former beauty queen in ravishing attire.

Mahesh Babu spotted at the airport

In the meantime, a couple of weeks ago, Mahesh Babu was captured at the Hyderabad airport along with his wife Namrata Shirodkar, and daughter Sitara as they came back to the city after celebrating New Year in London. The Ghattamaneni family dropped several glimpses of their exotic vacay on social media.

Mahesh Babu's lineup

Now, talking about Mahesh Babu's professional commitments, the superstar is presently busy with director Trivikram's next, name SSMB28 for now. Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde has been roped in as the leading lady of the movie, which will also see Samyuktha Menon in a key role. Prior to this, the actor and director duo delivered box office tsunamis such as Athadu and Khaleja. This yet-to-be-titled drama has already created a massive buzz among movie buffs.

Over and above this, Mahesh Babu will also be joining forces with RRR director SS Rajamouli for the movie tentatively titled SSMB29. The much-awaited project has been inspired by a real-life incident based on an African Jungle Adventure. Speaking exclusively to Pinkvilla, filmmaker KV Vijayendra Prasad was asked if there will be sequels of this untitled film in the future, to which he said, “Ofcourse. Sequels will follow.” He further revealed that while the storyline for the sequels will alter, the primary characters will be retained. Meanwhile, he also disclosed that the makers are in the process of locking in the script of the first part.

