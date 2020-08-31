  1. Home
Mahesh Babu pens a heartfelt birthday note for son Gautam on his birthday and shares a priceless moment

Mahesh Babu shared a major throwback picture of him holding his son Gautam and also penned a lovely note for Gautam as he turned 14.
Mumbai
Mahesh babu,South,GautamMahesh Babu pens a heartfelt birthday note for son Gautam on his birthday and shares a priceless moment
Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's son Gautam turns 14 today, August 31st, and the superstar has shared a super adorable birthday post on Instagram. The actor shared a major throwback picture of him holding his son Gautam in his arms and it is sure a priceless father-son duo moment. He also penned a lovely note for Gautam as he turned 14. The proud father wrote, "Happy 14 my son!! Proud that you're growing into a fine young man! From Doraemon to apex legends, growing with you has been quite the journey...Wishing you the best birthday ever!... Love you ...#HappyBirthdayGG." 

To make the day special, Namrata also shared a throwback picture of Mahesh Babu holding toddler Gautam in his arms and wrote, "Gautam’s entry into this world made our lives change forever.. he brought us happiness and more love in our ‘ first-time parents’ lives... Today he’s 14 and each year he has only added more and more of love and happiness making us happy and proud parents !! Happy birthday my darling son... I love you so so much." 

Gautam Ghattamaneni is the elder brother to his sister Sitara. 

Check out Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's birthday post for Gautam: 


Speaking about Mahesh Babu, the actor will soon kick-start shooting of his next film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film is directed by Parasuram and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. The first schedule of the film will start in the USA. 

Credits :Instagram

