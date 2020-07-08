Mahesh Babu pens a heartfelt note on the birthday of his makeup artist Pattabhi; Shares an unseen photo

As soon as the photo came up online, it took over the internet with fans of the megastar sharing it across all social media platforms.

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram space and shared a photo of himself with his makeup artist Pattabhi and wished him a happy birthday. In the photo, Mahesh Babu can be seen getting a touch up done by Pattabhi. It is to be noted that Mahesh Babu has been sharing birthday wishes to Pattabhi for a couple of years on social media. As soon as the photo came up online, it took over the internet with fans of the megastar sharing it across all social media platforms.

Sharing the photo, Mahesh Babu wrote on Instagram, “Happy Birthday Pattabhi. From extensive shoot hours to the last minute touch-ups, he’s the man who's always been there! Wishing you happiness and many blessings”. Fans and followers of Mahesh Babu too, wished Pattabhi a happy birthday. Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in super hit action drama Sarileru Neekevvaru. The Anil Ravipudi directorial also had Rashmika Mandanna for female lead.

He will be next seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata directed by Parasuram and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Sarkaru Vaari Paata marks the reunion of Mahesh Babu and S Thaman after seven years. The makers have not yet revealed the rest of the cast and crew for the film. After this, Mahesh Babu will be collaborating with SS Rajamouli. It is also expected that he will announce his project with Puri Jagannath soon.

