Mahesh Babu pens heartfelt note to father Krishna on his birthday: Wishing you good health for many more years

Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram handle and shared a pic of his dad and veteran actor Krishna to pen a heartfelt note to wish him a happy birthday. The actor wrote, "Happy birthday Nanna! There is truly no one like you. Wishing for your happiness and good health for many more years to come. Stay blessed always. Love you."

Mahesh Babu shares a very close bond with his father Krishna as he was the biggest inspiration to become an actor. He also acted with his father as a child artist in almost 25 movies like Needa, Anna Thammudu, Gudachari 117 and Poratam.

Namrata Shirodkar also wished her father-in-law by sharing an adorable pic of Krishna with kids Sitara and Gautam. She wrote, "All my favourite memories have you in them for the last so many years. You have brought so much love, laughter, kindness and happiness into my life and I'm forever grateful. Thank you for being the father that you are to my husband, to me and to all of us. Happy birthday Mamayya.. We love you."

Meanwhile, Post success of Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Mahesh Babu along with his family flew to Germany for a vacation and have been sharing perfect pics on their social media handles.

Also Read: Mahesh Babu shares a perfect family selfie as they celebrate son Gautam's high school graduation in Germany

Next, Mahesh Babu will share the screen with Pooja Hegde in the movie tentatively titled SSMB28, directed by Sukumar. The music is composed by S Thaman. He will also team up with the RRR director, SS Rajamouli. The untitled drama is expected to go on the floors in 2023.