Mahesh Babu pens a heartfelt note as Maharshi wins at 67th National Film Awards; Thanks entire team & audience

Mahesh Babu's blockbuster film Maharshi managed to grab not one but two National Film Awards.

The 67th National Film awards for 2019 were announced on Monday, March 22 in New Delhi. A lot of notable South Indian films won awards yesterday. Nani starrer Jersey, Mohanlal’s unreleased film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Dhanush starrer Asuran and many other films bagged National awards. Mahesh Babu's blockbuster film Maharshi also managed to grab not one but two awards- under Best Choreography (Raju Sundaram) and Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment Award.

Mahesh Babu is on cloud 9 is super proud of director Vamshi. The Telugu superstar penned a heartfelt note and also thanked is the audience. He wrote, "#NationalFilmAwards Honoured and humbled to have received this prestigious recognition!! #Maharshi will always remain special. Proud of @directorvamshi for bringing a socially relevant story to light. Big thank you to the jury, the entire team of Maharshi and our audience." His wife Namrata Shirodkar dropped heart emotions in the comment section of the post and wrote, "celebrations are in order."

Take a look:

Also Read: 67th National Film Awards: Nani on Jersey's big win, Samantha Akkineni Tovino Thomas congratulate winners

Check out full winners list below:

Best Telugu film - Jersey - Gowatam Tinnanuri

Best Tamil film - Asuran - Vetrimaaran

Best Malayalam film - Kalla Nottam - Rahul Riji Nair

Best Kannada film - Akshi - Manoj Kumar

Best Hindi film - Chhichhore - Nitesh Tiwari

Best Supporting Actor - Vijay Sethupathi for Super Deluxe (Tamil) Best Actor - Dhanush for Asuran (shared with Manoj Bajpayee) Best popular film providing wholesome entertainment - Maharshi (Telugu) - Paidipally Vamshidhar Rao Best Debut director - Mathukutty Xavier for Helen (Malayalam) Best Feature Film - Marakkar Arabikkadalinte Simham (Malayalam) Best Actress - for Manikarnika -The Queen of Jhansi and Panga

Best Action Direction Award - Vikram Mor for Avane Srimannarayana (Kannada)

Best Choreography - Raju Sundaram for Maharshi (Telugu)

Best Special Effects - Siddharth Priyadarshan for Marakkar Arabikkadalinte Simham (Malayalam)

Special jury award - Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (Tamil) - R Parthiban

Best Lyrics - Prabha Varma for the song 'Arodum Parayuka Vayya’ in Kolaambi (Malayalam)

Best Music Direction (Song) - D Imman for Viswasam (Tamil)

Best Make-up Artiste - Ranjith for Helen (Malayalam)

Best Costume Designer - Sujith Sudhakaran and V Sai for Marakkar

Best Editing - Navin Nooli for Jersey (Telugu)

Best Audiography - Resul Pookutty for Oththa Seruppu Size-7

Best Cinematography - Gireesh Gangadharan for Jallikattu (Malayalam)

Best child artiste - Naga Vishal for KD (a) Karuppu Durai (Tamil)

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×