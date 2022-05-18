Mahesh Babu on the success of Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Overwhelmed by the outpouring of love; PICS
Mahesh Babu took to Instagram and dropped an emotional note after the success of his last release, Sarkaru Vaari Paata.
Mahesh Babu is currently basking in the success of his recent release, Sarkaru Vaari Paata co-starring the National-award winning star Keerthy Suresh. Humbled by the audience's response to his action drama, the Superstar penned a nostalgic note on his Instagram handle.
He wrote, "Overwhelmed by the outpouring of love for #SarkaruVaariPaata! To all my super fans, a heartfelt thank you for making this film a blockbuster success! Gratitude always. A big thank you to the entire team of #SarkaruVaariPaata, my director @parasurampetla for giving me this amazing film, @keerthysureshofficial, producers @gmbents @mythriofficial @14reelsplus and @musicthaman for his incredible music! #SVP will always remain special."Recently, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata team hosted a success bash with Mahesh Babu along and Namrata attended in attendance.
The fans were impressed with their beloved actor's latest action avatar. The flick has done exceedingly well across the Telugu states.
Penned and directed by Parasuram, this romantic drama further starts Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, and Subbaraju in secondary parts. Jointly financed by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment, the project reached the theatres on 12 May.
Next, Mahesh Babu will join hands with RRR director, SS Rajamouli. The untitled venture is expected to go on the floors in 2023. Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s film is a jungle-based adventure movie, essentially an African forest action-adventure. Besides this, the actor will also be sharing the screen with Pooja Hegde in the movie, tentatively titled, SSMB28.