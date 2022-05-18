Mahesh Babu on the success of Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Overwhelmed by the outpouring of love; PICS

Mahesh Babu is currently basking in the success of his recent release, Sarkaru Vaari Paata co-starring the National-award winning star Keerthy Suresh. Humbled by the audience's response to his action drama, the Superstar penned a nostalgic note on his Instagram handle.

He wrote, "Overwhelmed by the outpouring of love for #SarkaruVaariPaata! To all my super fans, a heartfelt thank you for making this film a blockbuster success! Gratitude always. A big thank you to the entire team of #SarkaruVaariPaata, my director @parasurampetla for giving me this amazing film, @keerthysureshofficial, producers @gmbents @mythriofficial @14reelsplus and @musicthaman for his incredible music! #SVP will always remain special."Recently, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata team hosted a success bash with Mahesh Babu along and Namrata attended in attendance.