Mahesh Babu pens a heartwarming birthday note to his makeup man Pattabhi; Calls him the best ever

Mahesh Babu took to social media and shared a throwback photo to pen a heartwarming note for his makeup man Pattabhi on his birthday

Mahesh Babu is the biggest superstar in the Telugu film industry. He is also known as the Greek god of Tollywood and the reason behind his dashing looks is his makeup man Pattabhi. Mahesh Babu has the greatest respect for his makeup man and every year, the actor never misses to pen a special note to wish him. This year, Mahesh Babu took to social media and shared a photo of himself with his makeup artist Pattabhi to wish him a happy birthday.

In the photo shared by Mahesh Babu, he can be seen getting a touch up done by Pattabhi. Clad in a bomber jacket and stole around his neck, the actor looks handsome as always. Along with the photo, Mahesh Babu also penned a birthday note for Pattabhi, which says, “Happy birthday to the best makeup man I've ever known! Wishing you a great year ahead Pattabhi.. Love and respect always.”

Happy birthday to the best makeup man I've ever known! Wishing you a great year ahead Pattabhi.. Love and respect always pic.twitter.com/qElpia8fC6 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) July 8, 2021

It is to be noted that Mahesh Babu has been sharing birthday wishes to Pattabhi for a couple of years on social media. Fans of the superstar are appreciating the good gesture made by Mahesh Babu and are also conveying their wishes to Pattabhi.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be seen next in the upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, co-starring Keerthy Suresh. The film is directed by Parasuram and SS Thaman is composing the music. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and Mahesh Babu’s own production house GMB Entertainment. Mahesh Babu has recently signed a new venture with director Trivikram Srinivas, tentatively titled as SSMB28 under the Haarika and Hassine Creations banner.

