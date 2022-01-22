Mahesh Babu pens special birthday post for wife Namrata Shirodkar; Calls her his rock

Superstar Mahesh Babu wished his wife and former actress Namrata Shirodakar with a special birthday post. He took to Instagram and shared a gorgeous picture of the former Miss India along with the caption, “Happy birthday NSG... You are my rock.. Thank you for sharing my world with me..@namratashirodkar.”

The talented star turned 50 today. The former model-actress has given some tremendous films including Vaastav, Astitva along with others during her career. The actress was at the peak of her career when she decided to get married and give up the limelight for good.

Namrata got married to Mahesh Babu on 10 February 2005 in a grand ceremony. They are now proud parents to daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni and son Gautam Ghattamaneni.

Soon after the wedding, Namrata Shirodkar gave up her acting career and focused only on her family. The actress was last seen on the big screen in Gurinder Chadha’s Bride and Prejudice in 2004. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu has just recently recovered from COVID-19, and also his brother and actor Ramesh Babu passed away on 8 January after suffering from liver-related ailments.

In the meantime, Mahesh Babu will next share screen space with Keerthy Suresh in Parasuram’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The music for the film has been composed by S. Thaman and cinematography has been done by R. Madhi. Jointly backed by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G. Mahesh Babu score Entertainment, Mahesh Babu’s next will release in theatres on 1 April 2022.

