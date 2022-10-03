Mahesh Babu performs rituals and immerses his late mother Indira Devi's ashes in Haridwar
Mahesh Babu's mother, Indira Devi, passed away on September 28.
Mahesh Babu recently lost his mother Indira Devi on September 28. The actor is going through a hard time in his life as he was really close to her. After all the cremation rituals, the actor has now reached Haridwar to immerse his late mom's ashes in Ganga. A few pics of the actor as he performed rituals surfaced on social media.
Mahesh Babu opted for traditional lungi as he performed the rituals. The actor and his daughter Sitara were inconsolable during the last rites of Indira Devi. Many big celebs from Tollywood including Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna and others attended the last rites and paid their last respects.
Take a look at the pic here:
Mahesh Babu performed his mom's final rituals and bid his goodbye with a heart-touching post dedicated to her on social media. Namrata, and kids Gautam and Sitara also penned heartwarming notes remembering Indira Devi.
Mahesh Babu's mother, Indira Devi, passed away on September 28 at a private hospital in Hyderabad. She was cremated the same day at Mahaprasanthanam.
Also Read: Mahesh Babu shares PIC of mom Indira Devi after performing final rites; Fans say 'Stay strong Anna'
Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu is presently working on director Trivikram Srinivas' SSMB28. This much-awaited drama went to the floors recently and the first schedule of the film has already been wrapped up. Next, the second schedule will commence after Dussehra, and will also have the female lead, Pooja Hegde, on board.