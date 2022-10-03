Mahesh Babu performs rituals and immerses his late mother Indira Devi's ashes in Haridwar

Mahesh Babu recently lost his mother Indira Devi on September 28. The actor is going through a hard time in his life as he was really close to her. After all the cremation rituals, the actor has now reached Haridwar to immerse his late mom's ashes in Ganga. A few pics of the actor as he performed rituals surfaced on social media.

Mahesh Babu opted for traditional lungi as he performed the rituals. The actor and his daughter Sitara were inconsolable during the last rites of Indira Devi. Many big celebs from Tollywood including Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna and others attended the last rites and paid their last respects.