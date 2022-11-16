Mahesh Babu performs the last rites of his father Krishna; PHOTOS

The superstar of Tollywood, Krishna passed away today at the age of 79. The legendary actor and Mahesh Babu's father suffered cardiac arrest and breathed his last at a private hospital in Hyderabad. Krishna is survived by his five children Mahesh Babu, Naresh Babu, Padmavathi, Manjula, and Priyadarshini.

Mahesh Babu is heartbroken with the demise of his father and superstar Krishna, who passed away on November 15. Today, the actor performed the last rites of his father in traditional lungi. The actor got emotional as he bid goodbye to his father. In the span of two months, he lost his parents, mother Indira Devi and father Krishna.

Take a look at Mahesh Babu's pics as he performed the last rites of Krishna here:

Mahesh Babu's family official statement on Krishna's demise

The press note read, "It is with the deepest grief that we inform you of the passing of our dearest Krishna garu. He was a superstar in so many ways beyond the movie screen... guided by love, humility and compassion. He will live on through his work, through us, and the many lives he influenced. He loved us more than anything and we will miss him more with each passing day... but as they say, goodbyes aren't forever. Until we meet again..."

Mahesh Babu and Krishna's bond

Mahesh Babu was very close with his father Krishna as he was the biggest inspiration to become an actor. The actor also considered his father a god and often credited his life to him. He also acted with his father as a child artist in almost 25 movies like Needa, Anna Thammudu, Gudachari 117 and Poratam.

Celebs and Mahesh Babu's kid pay respects

Many celebs from the industry including Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Mohan Babu and others paid tribute to the late superstar. Mahesh Babu’s children Gautham Ghattamaneni and Sitara Ghattamaneni paid their last respects to their grandfather Krishna on Wednesday. Sitara also took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note for her grandfather Krishna.

Sitara captioned the post, "Weekday lunch will never be the same again..... You taught me so many valuable things... always made me smile. Now all that's left is my memory of you. You're my hero... I hope I can make you proud someday. I'll miss you so much Thatha garu..."

