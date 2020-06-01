Mahesh Babu plans to get Pooja Hegde on board for Parasuram’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata?

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the Bharat Ane Nenu star is looking to get the team of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo for his next film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, including the film's lead actress Pooja Hegde.

The Telugu star Mahesh Babu will be seen next in the Parasuram directorial Sarkaru Vaari Paata. As per news reports, the film has SS Thaman as the music director. The music composer also worked on Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the Bharat Ane Nenu star is looking to get the team of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo for his next film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The latest news update about the film hints that the Pokiri actor is hoping to get Pooja Hegde on board for his next venture with Geetha Govindam director Parasuram.

Once again, south siren Pooja Hegde had played the lead role in Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. It seems like Mahesh Babu is looking to get the team of the Trivikram Srinivas directorial on board for Sarkaru Vaari Paata. There is no official word from the makers of the film, about which actress will be essaying the lead role opposite the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor. Mahesh Babu is riding high on the success of the Anil Ravipudi project. The film had Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. Many portions of the film were shot in the scenic locations of Kashmir.

Mahesh Babu essayed the role of an Army Officer, named Major Ajay Krishna. The first look of the film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata was unveiled on May 31 and the fans gave it a thundering response. Many fans and followers of Mahesh Babu took to their social media accounts to congratulate the actor on his new film.

