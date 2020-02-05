Mahesh Babu to play a dual role in Vamshi Paidipally directorial? Find Out

Hearsay has that Tollywood star Mahesh Babu will be seen playing dual role in his next film with director Vamshi Paidipally.

By now, it is well known that Mahesh Babu will be teaming up with director Vamshi Paidipally for his 27th project, tentatively titled SSMB 27. Now, buzz is that the megastar will be seen playing dual role in the movie. If reports turn out to be true, this will be the first film that will see Mahesh Babu in dual role. It was also reported earlier that Mahesh Babu will be seen as a gangster in the film. Some media reports also suggest that the film will be something along the lines of Rajinikanth’s superhit 1995 film Baasha. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

SSMB 27 will mark the second collaboration of Mahesh Babu and the director. The film’s pre-production work is currently happening at a brisk pace. While the makers are busy finalising the technical crew for the film, it was already revealed that the team has decided to rope in S Thaman for the film. This will be the second time Thaman will be composing music for Mahesh’s film. Reports suggest that SSMB 27 will go on floors in April and the makers are planning to wrapped it up in December. Some reports claim that the film is planned for Sankranti 2021 release. Grapevine has that Shruti Haasan will be seen playing key role in this project.

Thank you all for the BLOCKBUSTER response #SarileruNeekevvaru

Looking forward to this Q & A session...shoot them :) pic.twitter.com/ImODfE8G4i — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 13, 2020

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu’s last outing was Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was directed by Anil Ravipudi. The story of the film revolves around the life of Major Ajay Krishna from the Indian Army portrayed by Mahesh Babu. Rashmika Mandanna played the female lead, Samskruthi. The film also has Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Satya Dev, Rajendra Prasad, Jayaprakash Reddy in prominent roles.

