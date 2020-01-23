Mahesh Babu to play a spy in Vamsi Paidipally’s upcoming film? Find Out

Mahesh Babu will be seen next in Vamsi Paidipally’s upcoming film. The latest reports on this project suggest that the lead actor Mahesh Babu will play a spy in the film.

The Sarileru Neekevvaru star Mahesh Babu will be seen next in Vamsi Paidipally’s upcoming film. The latest reports on this project suggest that the lead actor Mahesh Babu will play a spy in the Vamsi Paidipally’s film. There is no official word out yet about the role the Srimanthudu actor will play in the Vamsi Paidipally directorial. The fans and film audience are very excited about the south megastar Mahesh Babu essaying a role of a spy as he essayed a spy's character in his previous film Spyder. The film failed to create any magic at the box office and the fans were left disappointed.

The film Spyder was helmed by Darbar director AR Murugadoss. Now, once again the Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu actor will be seen going undercover for his role in the south drama. There is a strong buzz that the superstar Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar wants to see Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani as the female lead opposite Mahesh. The news reports further state that Namrata Shirodkar is in talks with director Vamsi Paidipally to bring on board the Good Newwz actress Kiara Advani for Mahesh Babu's next projects. It would be interesting to see how the pair of Mahesh and Kiara create magic once again. The pair previously worked on a film called Bharat Ane Nenu.

The fans and audience want to see the sizzling chemistry between Mahesh Babu and sultry siren Kiara Advani. As per the latest reports on the south flick, the music direction will be done by SS Thaman. Currently, Mahesh Babu is on a break with his wife and kids Gautham and Sitara in New York.

(ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar thinks THIS Bollywood actress will be perfect opposite her husband)

Read More