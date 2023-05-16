Mahesh Babu posts a selfie after spa day; SSMB28 actor flaunts glowing skin and new look

Superstar Mahesh Babu is not too active on social media. Although he enjoys huge popularity for his charming looks and acting skills, the actor does not take it upon himself to keep his fans updated about his whereabouts. In fact, it is his wife Namrata Shirodkar who shares glimpses of their family moments on social media. However, whenever the actor posts anything, it blows up within minutes of uploading the photo or video. Today, Mahesh Babu took to his official Instagram handle to drop a selfie.

Mahesh Babu's recent post

In his recent post, Mahesh Babu uploaded a selfie where the actor looks super cool in a blue tee shirt and black shades. His beard looks neatly trimmed and the skin is glowing as the actor spent a day at the spa. Uploading the photo, Mahesh Babu wrote in the caption, "Pause and reset!" He also tagged the wellness centre in the post. His wife Namrata was one of the first to react to the post as she dropped a few fire emojis. Other users also commented on his look as they wrote, "Uber Cool Look Mahesh!" While another wrote, "Can't get enough of you."

A few other fans also commented on how eagerly they are waiting for Mahesh Babu's upcoming film SSMB28. One wrote, "How many of you waiting for #SSMB28 Glimpse on 31st May?"

Work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, it is already known that Mahesh Babu has joined forces with director Trivikram Srinivas for the project tentatively titled SSMB28. The actor and director duo has earlier delivered blockbusters like Athadu and Khaleja. Pinkvilla exclusively confirmed, Mahesh Babu is set to make the title announcement of his much-awaited film, SSMB28 on father Krishna's birth anniversary, which is on 31st May. Trivikram has penned a first-of-its-kind subject to present Mahesh Babu in a never seen character. Starring Pooja Hegde in the female lead role, SSMB28 is set to release worldwide on January 13, 2024.

