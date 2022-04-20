Mahesh Babu posts an emotional birthday wish for mom Indira Devi; Shares a lovely PHOTO of her with their pet

Mahesh Babu is celebrating her mother Indira Devi's birthday today. To mark the special day, the Spyder star penned a special post on social media. He shared a picture of his mom with their pet dog and wrote, "Happy birthday Amma... Thank you for being the blessing you are. One day is never truly enough! Love you always."

His better half and former actor, Namrata Shirodkar also wished her mother-in-law on Instagram. She dropped a picture of her kids Sitara and Gautam with their grandmother and penned the following note, "Happy birthday Mummy! Forever grateful for your presence in our lives. Stay blessed always". Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are known to drop such heartfelt updates on their Instagram accounts and their supporters are glad.

Up next, Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh will be seen together in the forthcoming romantic drama, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Helmed by director Parasuram, the shoot of the project has almost been wrapped up. As the film gears up for a theatrical release on May 12, the makers will start promoting their next in a short while. Jointly backed by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus banners, the flick has been a topic of discussion for movie lovers since its announcement.

In the meantime, after winding up Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Mahesh Babu will also start work on SS Rajamouli's next. Although not much has been revealed about the venture, the actor-director duo is highly thrilling.

