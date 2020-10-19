Mahesh Babu posts throwback pic on producer Anil Sunkara's birthday: He keeps my shoot place fun & comfortable
One of the most popular producers Anil Sunkara turns a year older today and celebs are showering him with best wishes on social media. Superstar Mahesh Babu penned a lovely note for Anil Sunkara and revealed that the producer makes shooting place fun and comfortable for him, which is a task. He wrote on Instagram, "Happy birthday to my super producer @anilsunkara1 !! He's someone who keeps my shoot place fun and comfortable, which is not an easy task to achieve on a working set. Keep smiling sir... Wishing you health and happiness always! Have a great year."
Akhil Akkineni, Sai Dharam Tej, Allari Naresh, Anil Ravipudi are among others who sent best wishes to the producer on his birthday. Akhil tweeted, "Here’s wishing my dynamic and energetic producer Anil garu @AnilSunkara1 a very happy birthday ! All the best in everything you do Sir. Have a wonderful birthday !." Sai Dharam Tej also shared a picture of the birthday boy and wrote, "Wishing @AnilSunkara1 garu a very happy birthday...wishing you have many more blockbuster years ahead."
Check out Tweets:
Many more happy returns of the day @AnilSunkara1 garu..... pic.twitter.com/xuwvCnKoGH
— Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) October 19, 2020
Wishing the passionate producer and dear friend @AnilSunkara1 garu a very happy birthday.
You are truly amazing with your entrepreneurship in various fields, sharing the same dedication in everything you do. God bless you! pic.twitter.com/CF8r9Y2s8W
— Vakkantham Vamsi (@VamsiVakkantham) October 19, 2020
Wishing @AnilSunkara1 garu a very happy birthday...wishing you have many more blockbuster years ahead pic.twitter.com/tVdXPt8pir
— Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) October 19, 2020
Here’s wishing my dynamic and energetic producer Anil garu @AnilSunkara1 a very happy birthday ! All the best in everything you do Sir. Have a wonderful birthday !
— Akhil Akkineni (@AkhilAkkineni8) October 19, 2020
Anil recently backed Mahesh Babu's last film, Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was a huge hit. He has produced Telugu movies named Namo Venkatesa, 1: Nenokkadine, Legend, Aagadu, Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha, Hyper (film), LIE (film) under 14 Reels Entertainment Banner.
