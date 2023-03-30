Mahesh Babu, Prabhas and others wish fans on Ram Navami; Jr NTR's NTR30 begins rolling

Today, the world is celebrating Ram Navami and people are chanting Ram Ram. Ram Navami is a significant Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Rama, one of the most revered deities in Hinduism. The festival holds great importance as it marks the beginning of the spring season and symbolizes the victory of good over evil. People pray to Ram, witness the magical wedding of Ram and Sita, make delicious food, and enjoy it with family.

South celebs also conveyed their wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, and many others took to social media and wished fans Ram Navami.

Prabhas, who is playing the role of Lord Ram in his upcoming film Adipurush, shared a new poster to wish on Ram Navami. The actor is seen as Ram, Sunny Singh as Lakshman and Kriti Sanon as Sita in the special poster. The actor wrote, "Mantron se badhke tera naam. Jai Shri Ram."

Jr NTR's NTR30 shoot to begin

Coming to the big update, Jr NTR's next with Koratala Siva, NTR30 is all set to begin rolling. The makers wished fans on Ram Navami and announced a big update about the shoot. The film will begin rolling tomorrow with its first schedule in Hyderabad.

About NTR30

A few days ago, NTR30 was launched with a grand event in Hyderabad, which was attended by Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, SS Rajamouli, Prashanth Neel, and many others. The makers recently also announced that Hollywood visual effects artist Brad Minnich and Hollywood action choreographer Kenny Bates are on board to be part of the technical crew.

The Koratala Siva directorial is touted to be an out-and-out action film set in the forgotten coastal lands of India. Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is the female lead and will mark her South debut. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer.

Ratnavelu is the director of photography. A Sreekar Prasad handles the editing. Sabu Cyril heads the production design team.

