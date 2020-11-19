  1. Home
Mahesh Babu praises Suriya's performance in Soorarai Pottru; Calls it an inspiring film

Suriya's much-awaited movie Soorarai Pottru was released on an OTT platform a few days back. Here's how Mahesh Babu has responded after watching it.
12310 reads Mumbai Updated: November 19, 2020 04:19 am
If there is one movie that has been making headlines of late, it is definitely the Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru. After a lot of speculations, the makers of the Tamil drama finally decided to release it on Amazon Prime on November 12, 2020. Earlier, it was scheduled to have a theatrical release on October 30, 2020, but that got delayed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The star cast of the movie has been showered with praises upon its release. 

Recently, Mahesh Babu also watched the movie and has given his response on social media. The actor goes on to call it a brilliant film and praises Suriya’s performance in the same. He further states that the latter is in the top form in it. The Sarileru Neekevvaru actor further quotes, “Brilliantly directed with amazing performances…” He further writes, “shine on brother” by tagging Suriya in the same tweet. He also congrats the entire team for their efforts.

Check out the tweet shared by Mahesh Babu below:

Talking about Soorarai Pottru, it also features Aparna Balamurali, Urvashi, Paresh Rawal, Karunas, Mohan Babu, and others in the lead roles apart from Suriya. The Tamil drama has been directed by Sudha Kongara who has also penned its story. Moreover, it has been produced by Guneet Monga and Suriya himself. Apart from that, G.V. Prakash Kumar has composed the music for the movie. 

Have you watched Soorarai Pottru yet? Do let us know in the comments section. 

Credits :Mahesh Babu Twitter

