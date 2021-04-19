Mahesh Babu prays for a speedy recovery of Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao after he tests COVID positive

The Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrashekar Rao tested positive for COVID 19 with mild symptoms.

It was announced by Telangana’s Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao that the Chief Minister of the state K Chandrashekar Rao has tested positive for COVID 19. Followers of the leader have been wishing the Chief Minister on social media and Twitter is filled with messages from people who are wishing him a speedy recovery. Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu took to his Twitter space and wished the Chief Minister a speedy recovery.

He wrote, “Praying for your speedy recovery #KCR sir. Get well soon” When KT Rama Rao announced the news, he wrote, “Hon’ble CM KCR Garu has tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. He is currently isolated & being monitored by doctors. Been receiving a lot of messages with concern for his well-being. He is a gritty man & a fighter. Am sure he will recover soon with all of your prayers”.

This comes after the news of Pawan Kalyan testing positive hit the internet. A photo of the power star getting treated in a hospital went viral on social media, after which Mahesh Babu wished him a speedy recovery. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu will be next seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata directed by Parasuram. It has Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady and it was announced by the makers last week that they have resumed with the shooting of the second schedule. The first schedule was wrapped up last month in Dubai.

