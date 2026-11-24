SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, Varanasi, will no longer be released on its scheduled date. As per the latest development, the film has been postponed from its initially announced April 7, 2027 release date. The major reason behind the delay is said to be pending CGI and VFX work. Since Rajamouli is very particular about the visual quality of his films, he is considering pushing it slightly.

Gulte reported that the makers are considering multiple dates in August 2027 for the new release. Reportedly, they are considering three probable dates: July 29, August 5, and August 12, 2027. However, August 2027 is currently the preferred choice.

Interestingly, August also marks the birthday month of the lead actor, Mahesh Babu. That said, if it gets finalised, fans will have a double treat. However, there is no official confirmation about the new release date yet.

More about Varanasi

Varanasi unfolds against the backdrop of a global crisis, with a massive asteroid named Shambhavi threatening the city of Varanasi. Rudhra, a rugged archaeologist and explorer, is recruited for a high-stakes mission to recover an ancient cosmic artefact. He is joined by Mandakini, a fearless historian and skilled marksman.

Their mission takes them across the jungles of Africa, the icy landscapes of Antarctica, and various locations across Europe as they face pursuit from Kumbha, a technologically advanced antagonist. The key to preventing a future catastrophe lies hidden in the mythical past of Varanasi.

The film marks the first-ever collaboration between SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu. Apart from Mahesh Babu, the film features Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the female lead role and Prithviraj Sukumaran as the main antagonist. The film is planned as the next global release from Indian cinema.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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