Mahesh Babu is a proud dad as his daughter Sitara makes first television appearance; Pens heartfelt note

Mahesh Babu is one of the biggest superstars in Tollywood, who enjoys a huge fanbase. Apart from being such a huge superstar, he is a doting father to daughter Sitara and son Gautam. His daughter is no less than star as well as she is quite popular. Now, Mahesh Babu accompanied his daughter Sitara on the stage of the reality show Dance India Dance Telugu.

Mahesh Babu has now shared a trailer video of Dance India Dance India and penned a heartfelt note as Sitara made her first Television appearance. The actor is as proud as he wrote, "Sitara's first time on television.. and our first appearance together... couldn't be more special! The non-stop fun, laughter, watching her interact with everyone and dance on stage with such confidence.. was a moment of pride for me!! An absolutely incredible experience.. will remain etched in my memory forever! The contestants are some of the most brilliant dancers I've ever seen and I hope they make the most of this opportunity to inch close to their ultimate dream!! Thank you @zeetelugu for inviting us to the show.. My best wishes to all the participants!"

In the video, Mahesh and Sitara are seen enjoying performances in the show. the actor's daughter danced to Penny song from the film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Her dance left everyone in surprise including Mahesh Babu. In the promo video, the actor can be seen visibly proud as his daughter danced on his song. The episode will air on Zee TV at 9PM on Sunday.

Namrata Shirokdar also took to Instagram and shared the video with a caption, "My little one... you're a star in the making! Love the way you conduct yourself on-screen.. with such poise and ease!! A proud mother I am Shoutout to @zeetelugu! Can't wait for the full episode.. would be an absolute treat to watch!!" Sitara marked her debut by sharing the screen with her father for the song Penny from Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

The film is expected to be a trademark commercial entertainer, which Trivakram is known for. It will release in April 2023. He will then be seen in SSMB29, which will be directed by S.S. Rajamouli. The film is going to be mounted on a large scale and will be a pan-India release. Post the release of tentatively titled SSMB29, he will be working primarily in pan-India films.