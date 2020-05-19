Mahesh Babu to R Madhavan: Age defying South Indian actors who can give young stars a run for their money

From Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu, R Madhavan to Nagarjuna Akkineni, here's a look at the list of top South Indian actors who can give young stars a run for their money.

A lot of celebrities in their 50s and 60s have reinvented themselves on the screen, thus resulting in stardom that can give any young actor a run for their money. Fitness has always been an integral part of their daily routine. A lot of Bollywood and South Indian actors keep inspiring their fans with quick workout videos on social media. The younger generation might be flaunting six-abs on social media, but a lot of actors in their 50s and 60s are setting fitness goals and are even performing stunts on the big screen. Be it from Bollywood or Rajinikanth from South Indian Cinema, the actors have always left their fans amazed with their toned physique. There have been times when the South Indian film industry's age-defying actors have spoke about work, life and what keeps them fit.

From Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu, R Madhavan to Nagarjuna Akkineni, here's a look at the list of top South Indian actors who can give young stars a run for their money.

Mahesh Babu:

One of the most charming actors from the Tollywood film industry, Mahesh Babu is clearly ageing backwards. He might be in his 40s, but he continues to defy age on-screen as well as off-screen. Check out his latest clean-shaven look that proves the superstar is super cautious about his health and makes sure to stay fit.

R Madhavan:

R Madhavan will be turning 50 very soon but he is one of the few male actors who has constantly reinvented himself, be it onscreen or offscreen. Must say he has literally aged like a fine wine. Even in his salt-and-pepper look, Maddy can leave his female fans swooning.

Nagarjuna Akkineni:

If there is one person from the Telugu film industry who is literally ageing young, it has to be Nagarjuna Akkineni. Despite being 60 years old, he can make the young stars run for their money. Let's not forget, his impressive style quotient is quite popular among the fashion police.

Venkatesh Daggubati:

He is looking younger day by day and it is sufficient to make our day. He proves age is just a number. Don't you think the same?

Vikram Chiyaan:

Tamil actor Vikram's mind-blowing physical transformation for his every film has always been the talk of the town.

Mammootty:

He’s fit, agile and can perform stunts just like his young days. He is not someone who gorges on random food and that's the secret of his fitness. Moviegoers were awe of 67-year-old Mammootty performing some spectacular stunts in Mamangam.

Chiranjeevi:

Megastar Chiranjeevi is one of the actors who has not lost his love for fitness even in his 60s. He is clearly embracing age with grace.

Mohanlal:

Mohanlal is a role model for many when it comes to fitness. His workout videos on Instagram set major fitness goals. The Lucifer actor doing the battle rope workout will leave you stunned. Check it out below.

Kamal Haasan:

Kamal Haasan is not only setting fitness goals but is also inspiring his daughters Akshara and Shruti to workout daily. The Indian 2 actor believes staying fit helps to work mind better.

Rajinikanth:

Age is just a number for superstar Rajinikanth who can portray any kind of role on the big screen with ease and confidence. Rajinikanth's photos from his workout session for Darbar are a proof.w

Well, the list is endless, but is there any South Indian actor you think should have been on the list? Let us know in the comment section below.

