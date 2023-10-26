Mahesh Babu, Rana Daggubati, Naga Chaitanya Attend Venkatesh Daggubati's Daughter Hayavahini Daggubati's Engagement

Venkatesh Daggubati's second daughter, Hayavahini, recently got engaged marking the beginning of a new and exciting journey in her life. The engagement ceremony was a private affair which a few close friends and family members of the Daggubati family attended.

According to reports, the groom comes from a family of doctors in Vijayawada, which is why Venkatesh Daggubati chose to host the engagement event there. Not many details are yet known about Hayavahini's fiancé. However, reports indicate the couple plans to marry soon.

The engagement ceremony was attended by several Tollywood stars, including Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata, Chiranjeevi, and Daggubati cousins Rana and Naga Chaitanya.

One can see in the photos, Chay and Rana Daggubati are looking as stylish as possible in their ethnic wear while Mahesh Babu opted for a formal look.

More about the Daggubati family

Venkatesh Daggubati and his wife, Neeraja, have been married since 1985 and have four children: Aashritha, Hayavahini, Bhavana, and Arjun. Aashritha, their eldest daughter, married Vinayak Reddy in a grand ceremony in Jaipur in 2019.

On the Professional Front

Venkatesh's last film was F3, which was released in 2022. He also made his OTT debut with Rana Naidu, released on Netflix.

The actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Saindhav, which will be his 75th film. The film is set to be released on January 13, 2024. Saindhav is a crime thriller directed by Sailesh Kolanu and stars Venkatesh Daggubati in a ferociously antagonistic role.

Saindhav also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Arya, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, and Andrea Jeremiah. The music for the film is composed by Santosh Narayanan and is produced by Venkat Boyanapalli.

