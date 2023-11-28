Mahesh Babu, Ranbir Kapoor, SS Rajamouli, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s photo goes viral; Namrata Shirodkar REACTS

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal movie has been generating a lot of buzz for quite some time. Starring Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor in pivotal roles, the film is set to hit the big screens on December 1. Anticipation for the film has reached a fever pitch as the release date draws near. The film's pre-release event was held in Hyderabad on November 27, with the entire cast and crew present. And, superstar Mahesh Babu and ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli graced the event as chief guests.

A special photo of Mahesh Babu, Ranbir Kapoor, SS Rajamouli, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga taken during the event has gone viral on the internet, captivating audiences with the rare sight of two phenomenal directors and industry superheroes sharing the stage. The photo featuring Mahesh Babu, Ranbir Kapoor, Rajamouli, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga has become an instant hit on the internet.

Reacting to this special photo, Namrata Shirodkar, wife of Mahesh Babu, took to her Instagram story to share the image. Captioning the photo as ‘Fantastic 4,’ she added emojis expressing her admiration.

More about the upcoming Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal movie is said to be a crime thriller and delves into the complex dynamics of a father-son relationship. The film's official trailer, released on November 23, has gained positive reviews from fans and critics as well.

Apart from helping the film as a writer and director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has also taken on the responsibility of editing. The gifted Harshvardhan Rameshwar, who previously worked with the director on the 2017 film Arjun Reddy, wrote the music for the movie. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted the film an 'A' certificate, and it will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada languages.

Upcoming projects of Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu's upcoming film is Guntur Kaaram directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The star-studded cast also features Prakash Raj, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, and Ramya Krishna, promising a captivating cinematic experience.

In another exciting development, Mahesh Babu is reportedly in talks with the legendary SS Rajamouli for a potential collaboration. Fans are eagerly awaiting updates from this highly anticipated film of Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli.

