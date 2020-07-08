Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna or Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde: Which onscreen pair did you like the most? VOTE NOW

Sarileru Neekevvaru had Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna playing the lead roles, while Ala Vaikunthapurramloo had Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde as the lead actors.

Tollywood megahit films Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramloo hit the big screens shortly before the lockdown was imposed. Both the films had an amazing run in theaters though they had a Box Office clash. The films were lauded for the action sequences and impeccable script. However, the striking chemistry that the lead actors from both the movies were a different topic altogether, and one can talk about it for days together. Sarileru Neekevvaru had Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna playing the lead roles, while Ala Vaikunthapurramloo had Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde as the lead actors. Let us know in the comments below, which according to you, was the best onscreen pair.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, which was a family entertainer, was released on January 12. It had music by Thaman and it was jointly produced by S Radhakrishna and Allu Aravind. Directed by Apart from the main cast members, the movie has a huge ensemble cast including Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Jayaram and Sathyaraj in the supporting roles.

On the other hand, Sarileru Neekevvaru was directed by Anil Ravipudi. The story of the film revolves around the life of Major Ajay Krishna from the Indian Army, who was played by Mahesh Babu. Rashmika Mandanna was seen romancing the Tollywood megastar on screen. The film also had Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Satya Dev, Rajendra Prasad, Jayaprakash Reddy in prominent roles.

Take this quiz below and let us know, who according to you, had the best onscreen chemistry:

