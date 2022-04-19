Mahesh Babu reaches for the funeral of veteran producer Naryan Das Narang

Mahesh Babu was spotted as he arrived for the last rites of the veteran producer Naryan Das Naryan, who passed today morning. The funeral is currently taking place now at his residence in Hyderabad. Chiranjeevi, Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna and other celebs also reached to pay their last respects.

Mahesh Babu shared a photo with Narayan Das Narang on social media and mourned his demise as he wrote, "Shocked and saddened by the demise of #NarayanDasNarang garu. A prolific figure in our film industry.. his absence will be deeply felt. A privilege to have known and worked with him. His vision and passion for cinema are an inspiration for many of us. Strength and condolences to his family and loved ones."