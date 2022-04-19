Mahesh Babu reaches for the funeral of veteran producer Naryan Das Narang

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Apr 19, 2022 06:18 PM IST  |  16.7K
Mahesh Babu at Naryan Das Narang funeral
Mahesh Babu reaches for the funeral of veteran producer Naryan Das Narang
Mahesh Babu was spotted as he arrived for the last rites of the veteran producer Naryan Das Naryan, who passed today morning. The funeral is currently taking place now at his residence in Hyderabad. Chiranjeevi, Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna and other celebs also reached to pay their last respects. 

Mahesh Babu shared a photo with Narayan Das Narang on social media and mourned his demise as he wrote, "Shocked and saddened by the demise of #NarayanDasNarang garu. A prolific figure in our film industry.. his absence will be deeply felt. A privilege to have known and worked with him. His vision and passion for cinema are an inspiration for many of us. Strength and condolences to his family and loved ones."

Namrata Shirodkar also mourned the death of Narayan Das Narang. She shared a photo of Narayan Das and wrote, "I have fond memories of Uncle... A true visionary whom I learnt so much from. Today is a very sad day for all of us at AMB Cinemas. Thank you #NarayanDas uncle for your guidance and support through the years. We will miss you. Love, light, and prayers to his family and loved ones."

Many other cells like Adivi Sesh, VishwaK Sen, Sundeep Kishan, Sudheer Babu attended the funeral to pay tribute to the legendary producer, who has bankrolled blockbuster biggies in the Tamil and Telugu film industry. 

Narayan Das Narang passed away on Tuesday at Star hospital while undergoing treatment in Hyderabad. Reportedly, the producer was suffering from health issues for a few months.

