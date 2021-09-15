Mahesh Babu REACTS to horrific sexual assault case of minor in Telangana: Will our daughters ever be safe?

Mahesh Babu, the superstar of Tollywood, is known to address social issues, not just in movies but in real life too. Yesterday, the actor took to social media and addressed the sexually assaulted crime of six years old girl in Singareni Colony of Telangana state. He called the incident absolutely gut-wrenching.

Mahesh Babu wrote on social media, The heinous crime against the 6-year old in Singareni Colony is a reminder of how far we have fallen as a society. "Will our daughters ever be safe?", is always a lingering question! Absolutely gut-wrenching.. Cannot imagine what the family is going through!. I urge the authorities to ensure swift action and deliver justice to the child and her family!"



I urge the authorities to ensure swift action and deliver justice to the child and her family! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 14, 2021

Ever since Mahesh Babu addressed the crime, many celebs are coming forward and bringing it to light.

To the unversed, a six-year-old was sexually assaulted and murdered on September 9, 2021, in the Singareni Colony of Hyderabad. The victim, who is the daughter of an auto driver, had gone missing last week. Her body was later found in an isolated place near Singareni. The police are still searching for the accused and have announced 10 lakhs as a reward if anyone gives information that leads to his arrest.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Directed by Parasuram, the film stars Keerthy Suresh in the female lead role.