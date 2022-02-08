Mahesh Babu recalls how he once had to apologise to filmmaker Shankar Shanmugam

Telugu star Mahesh Babu, whose appearance on Nandamuri Balakrishna's talk show 'Unstoppable' was featured on Aha, revealed an unknown incident from his past.

One of his directors Meher Ramesh had shared an incident from the past, while Mahesh Babu had to apologise to Tamil director Shankar Shanmugam.

As Balakrishna played a few videos of multiple directors, they had revealed some memorable incidents with Mahesh Babu. Meher Ramesh, who has worked with Mahesh for a couple of commercials as well, reminded him of an incident, which happened in Chennai.

"We were having breakfast in a star hotel. I was with my family, as Meher Ramesh and his family were there too. Two beautiful girls, who came to me, had requested my autograph. I refused to do so, saying that it was my personal, family time", Mahesh Babu explained.

"After some time, Meher Ramesh told me that the two girls were director Shankar's daughters. I was shocked, as I walked up to him on the next floor, I apologised for not giving them my autograph when his daughters had requested me," the 'Bharat Ane Nenu' actor said.

"Shankar, who took it in the most positive way, said that it was totally fine, as his daughter had come to know how stars live. I was so stunned at his simplicity and humbleness", Mahesh said.

Mahesh Babu awaits the theatrical release of 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' on May 12.

