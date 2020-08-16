Mahesh Babu recalls MS Dhoni's iconic six from 2011 Cricket World Cup Final: Proud and had tears rolling down

Mahesh Babu also penned a heartfelt note as he recalled the emotional, an unforgettable and proud moment he had while watching MS Dhoni hit the winning six at 2011 Cricket World Cup final.

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu recalled the emotional moment of watching MS Dhoni hit the winning six at 2011 Cricket World Cup Final. As Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement on India's 74th Independence Day, people across the country took to social media and thanked him for giving us best memories. Mahesh Babu also penned a heartfelt note as he recalled the emotional, an unforgettable and proud moment he had while watching World Cup Final at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. He wrote, "How can I ever forget the iconic sixer!! World cup champions 2011 India!! Was in the stands at The Wankhede, proud and tears rolling down... Cricket will never be the same... Take a bow @mahi7781 Legend."

MS Dhoni, yesterday shared a video showcasing the incredible moments of his journey with Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and other Indian Cricket team members as he announced his retirement from international cricket. Mahi wrote, "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired." Many celebs from the film industry also paid tribute and addressed MS Dhoni as their inspiration.

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli also shared a picture of him with the legend and said, "You entertained us!You made us proud! More than that, by staying calm in nerve racking moments, you inspired us! This is a moment that is very hard to take...You will be a torchbearer for generations to come...@mahi7781 Sir, Thank You.."

