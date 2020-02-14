Mahesh Babu received a WHOPPING amount as remuneration for Sarileru Neekevvaru

Mahesh Babu, who delivered a megahit movie Sarileru Neekevvaru during Sankranti, apparently did not receive advance from the producer, but managed to raise his Sarileru Neekevvaru remuneration 300 per cent up from Maharshi.

Mahesh Babu is currently reveling in the success of Sarileru Neekevvaru. Now, it is being learnt that the superstar opted for a different approach as far as his remuneration for the movie was concerned and reportedly, he ended up getting a 300 percent hike over his previous release, Maharshi, which also did well at the box office. As per reports, Prince of Tollywood didn’t choose to take the usual salary that he takes for his movies, but opted to co-produce the movie alongside Dil Raju and Anil Sunkara. Notably, Sarileru Neekevvaru was produced on a budget of Rs 75 crore.

As per reports, Mahesh Babu decided to go for non-theatrical rights as his remuneration, which seems to have worked well in his case. Non-theatrical rights of Sarileru Neekevvaru were valued at Rs 82 crore, thereby making it one of the highest-paid remunerations for a hero down South. Notably, Mahesh’s remuneration for Maharshi was Rs 20 crore. Considering the money he has got for Sarileru Neekevvaru, we can tell without a shadow of a doubt that this has been a whopping increase. Apparently, Mahesh’s novel idea seems to have impressed producers considering they are struggling to fund advances given to top stars before the commencement of a film.

Sarileru Neekevvaru, an action-comedy was a huge success at the box office and minted more than Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office. It released alongside Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, with both films doing well at the ticket window. Meanwhile, Mahesh’s next move is unknown. It was speculated sometime back that the superstar is looking forward to a much-needed vacation before he begins his next project though talks are rife that he’s looking to collaborate once again with Maharshi director Vamshi Paidipally.

Credits :IB Times

Read More