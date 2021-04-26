Mahesh Babu receives the first dose of COVID 19 vaccine; Says 'second wave has hit everyone hard'

Mahesh Babu has taken the first dose of vaccine and has also requested everyone above 18 age to take theirs from May 1.

After Mohanlal and Nagarjuna Akkineni, superstar Mahesh Babu has taken the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine today. The actor had isolated himself a few days back after his stylist had tested positive for COVID-19. Now days after, he has taken the first dose of the vaccine and has also requested everyone above 18 age to take theirs from May 1. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Done with my vaccination! Please get yours!! The COVID-19 second wave has hit everyone hard and getting vaccinated is the need of the hour. Those aged 18 years and above are eligible to get theirs from May 1st. #GetVaccinated. Stay safe everyone."

Many Indian celebs like Mohanlal, Nagarjuna Akkineni, , Kamal Haasan, Rakesh Roshan, Hema Malini, Satish Shah, Johnny Lever, Shilpa Shirodkar, Ram Charan's wife Upasana among others have taken the COVID-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, after a few members tested positive on the sets of Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the makers decided to stop the shoot. The shooting has been postponed to May amidst the rising cases of Coronavirus.

Done with my vaccination! Please get yours!! The COVID-19 second wave has hit everyone hard and getting vaccinated is the need of the hour. Those aged 18 years and above are eligible to get theirs from May 1st. #GetVaccinated. Stay safe everyone — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 25, 2021

Directed by Parasuram and jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment, Sarkaru Vaari Paata stars Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. The makers have already wrapped up the Dubai schedule and commenced the second one recently in Hyderabad.

