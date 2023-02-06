Mahesh Babu recommends 'must watch' film Writer Padmabhushan; Says loved climax and Suhas' performance

Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram handle and shared a pic with the team of Writer Padmabhushan as he reviewed the film. The actor recently watched the film and liked it. He also recommended audiences to watch it. He wrote, "Enjoyed watching #WriterPadmabhushan! A heartwarming film, especially the climax! A must-watch for families! Loved @ActorSuhas' performance in the film! Congratulations @SharathWhat, @anuragmayreddy, @prasanthshanmuk & the entire team on its huge success." The movie team is quite happy with the appreciation post from the star actor.

Check out Mahesh Babu's review on Writer Padmabhushan:

About Writer Padmabhushan

Directed by debutant Shanmukha Prasanth. The film features Suhas in the titular role, along with Tina Shilparaj, Rohini and Ashish Vidyarthi. The film revolves around Padmabhushan, a 25-year-old aspiring writer based out of Vijayawada, India, who sets off on a roller-coaster ride full of innocuous fun and soft emotions with his middle-class family.

Mahesh Babu's upcoming films

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Mahesh Babu is currently busy with Trivikram Srinivas' SSMB28. The actor and director duo has earlier delivered blockbusters like Athadu and Khaleja. Radhe Shyam star Pooja Hegde is the female lead opposite the superstar in the movie. The Spyder actor is expected to continue shooting for the yet-to-be-titled drama till the February end. The film is planned to release in August 2023.

Actress Sreeleela will also be seen playing a key character in the film. Billed to be an out-and-out commercial entertainer, the film's technical crew has Anbu-Arivu on board as the action choreographer. Music is composed by S Thaman. The OTT rights for SSMB28 have been bagged by streaming giant Netflix.

After SSMB28, Mahesh Babu will collaborate with RRR director SS Rajamouli for his next, titled SSMB29 for now. The script of the untitled pan-India drama has been penned by SS Rajamouli's father Vijayendra Prasad.

